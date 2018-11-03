The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Oct. 1 through Oct. 18, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Aggravated Assault

Pharr Road/Peachtree Road— Oct. 3

2200 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Oct. 5

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Oct. 11

300 block of Buckhead Avenue — Oct. 13

2400 block of Peachtree Road — Oct. 16

Burglary-Residence

2200 block of Lenox Road — Oct. 1

4700 block of Wieuca Road — Oct. 1

7000 block of Chastain Drive — Oct. 1

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Oct. 2

2900 block of Noble Creek Drive — Oct. 2

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Oct. 2

1000 block of Huff Road — Oct. 2

700 block of Lindbergh Drive — Oct. 4

400 block of Armour Drive — Oct. 4

4000 block of Brookwood Valley Circle — Oct. 4

700 block of Morosgo Drive — Oct. 5

1300 block of Collier Drive — Oct. 7

1300 block of Collier Drive — Oct. 7

1700 block of Taylor Street — Oct. 8

700 block of Morosgo Drive — Oct. 9

400 block of Armour Drive — Oct. 11

Burglary-Non-Residence

2900 block of Peachtree Road — Oct. 1

1200 block of Collier Road — Oct. 1

1300 block of Collier Road — Oct. 2

2500 block of Lenox Road — Oct. 4

2600 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 4

100 block of Terminus Place — Oct. 8

2100 block of Monroe Drive — Oct. 11

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Oct. 11

4200 block of Roswell Road — Oct. 13

4200 block of Roswell Road — Oct. 13

700 block of Cosmopolitan Drive — Oct. 16

3100 block of Howell Mill Road — Oct. 17

3400 block of Lakeside Drive — Oct. 17

2400 block of Camellia Lane — Oct. 17

Robbery

500 block of Northside Circle — Oct. 6

1700 block of Marietta Boulevard — Oct. 7

1800 block of Emery Street — Oct. 15

Larceny

Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 18 there were 122 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 81 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.