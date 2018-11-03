A graduate of Dunwoody High School was one of two people shot and killed by a gunman at a yoga studio in Tallahassee, Fla., according to city officials.

Maura Binkley, 21, of Dunwoody, was killed Nov. 2 when a man came into the yoga studio and started shooting, according to media reports. Also killed was Nancy Van Vessem, 61.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper, Scott Beierle, 40, entered the Hot Yoga Tallahassee Studio after 5 p.m. on Friday and began shooting. Binkley and Van Nessem were killed and four others injured. Beierle then killed himself, according to the report.

Binkley was a student at Florida State University but lived in Dunwoody and attended Dunwoody schools. Dunwoody residents shared their grief on social media.

Devastating. I can remember sweet Maura walking down the halls at Chesnut. Please hold her family and friends close to your thoughts. https://t.co/kCsXlqhKpY — Lynn Deutsch (@lynndeutsch) November 3, 2018

. #Dunwoody grieves the tragic loss of Maura Binkley. She was full of life and in the @DunwoodyHS graduating class with my daughter. Our prayers are lifted up for her family. https://t.co/zwYvF3ugeL — Paula Caldarella (@Dwoodmom) November 3, 2018