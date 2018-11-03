From Dunwoody Police reports dated Oct. 7 through Oct. 21. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 7, in the afternoon, a man and woman were arrested and accused of shoplifting.
100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Oct. 8, at noon, a bicycle was reported stolen.
100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Oct. 8, at noon, a no-forced entry burglary to a home was reported.
100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Oct. 8, in the afternoon, two people were arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 8, in the evening, two shoplifting incidents were reported. A woman was arrested and accused of one of them.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 8, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting. There were two shoplifting incidents as well.
6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 9, in the morning, a no-forced entry burglary to a home was reported.
100 block of Ravinia Drive — On Oct. 9, in the morning, items were stolen from a car.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 9, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 10, in the afternoon, two shoplifting incidents were reported.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 10, in the afternoon, two shoplifting incidents were reported.
1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Oct. 10, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of larceny.
1600 block of Courtleigh Drive — On Oct. 10, in the afternoon, parts were taken from a car.
1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Oct. 10, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 10, in the evening, a shoplifting incident occurred.
100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Oct. 10, at night, two people reported items missing from cars.
1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Oct. 10, at night, items were stolen from a building.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 11, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 11, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 11, at night, a larceny was reported.
100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Oct. 12, at noon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 12, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On Oct. 12, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 12, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 12, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Oct. 12, at night, a car was reported stolen.
4500 block of Olde Perimeter Way — On Oct. 12, at night two people reported items missing from cars.
6900 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 12, at noon, items were stolen from a building.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 13, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.
100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Oct. 13, in the evening, items were reported missing.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 14, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
2500 block of Maclaren Circle — On Oct. 14, at night, items were reported missing from a car.
6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 14, at night, a forced entry to a non-residence was reported.
4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 15, at noon, items were reported missing from a car.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 15, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.
1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Oct. 15, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.
100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Oct. 15, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 15, in the evening, two men were arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 15, at night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4900 block of Hidden Branches Drive — On Oct. 15, at night, three people reported items missing from their cars.
100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Oct. 17, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.
4300 block of Georgetown Square — On Oct. 17, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a building.
4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Oct. 18, in the morning, a forced-entry burglary to a residence was reported.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 18, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 18, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Oct. 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of burglary and marijuana possession.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 20, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 20, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
Assault
4900 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Oct. 8, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of domestic violence.
2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Oct. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of domestic violence.
Arrests
I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 7, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
I-285 WB/ N. Peachtree Road — On Oct. 7, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of speeding.
I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of speeding in a construction zone.
6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of drug sales.
Perimeter Center West — On Oct. 8, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of having a suspended registration.
I-285 WB/Shallowford Road — On Oct. 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct.9, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 10, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 10, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested following failing to yield when entering the roadway.
1400 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Oct. 11, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On Oct. 11, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of loitering.
1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On Oct. 12, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Ashford-Dunwoody Road/ I-285 WB — On Oct. 13, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of making an unsafe turn.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 15, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of fraud.
6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failing to use due care and using his cell phone.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of credit fraud.
4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 16, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of prostitution.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 17, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.
6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 17, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
1000 block of Mount Vernon Estates — On Oct. 17, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of not using her headlights.
Chamblee-Dunwoody Road/ Cotillion Drive — On Oct. 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of obstructing an intersection.
I-285 WB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with an expired tag.
6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of selling marijuana.
4400 block of Tilly Mill Road — On Oct. 20, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
5000 block of Redcliff Court — On Oct. 21, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of family cruelty regarding a relative 65 years of age or older.
I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 21, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.