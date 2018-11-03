From Dunwoody Police reports dated Oct. 7 through Oct. 21. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 7, in the afternoon, a man and woman were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Oct. 8, at noon, a bicycle was reported stolen.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Oct. 8, at noon, a no-forced entry burglary to a home was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Oct. 8, in the afternoon, two people were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 8, in the evening, two shoplifting incidents were reported. A woman was arrested and accused of one of them.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 8, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting. There were two shoplifting incidents as well.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 9, in the morning, a no-forced entry burglary to a home was reported.

100 block of Ravinia Drive — On Oct. 9, in the morning, items were stolen from a car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 9, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 10, in the afternoon, two shoplifting incidents were reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 10, in the afternoon, two shoplifting incidents were reported.

1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Oct. 10, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of larceny.

1600 block of Courtleigh Drive — On Oct. 10, in the afternoon, parts were taken from a car.

1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Oct. 10, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 10, in the evening, a shoplifting incident occurred.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Oct. 10, at night, two people reported items missing from cars.

1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Oct. 10, at night, items were stolen from a building.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 11, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 11, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 11, at night, a larceny was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Oct. 12, at noon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 12, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On Oct. 12, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 12, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 12, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Oct. 12, at night, a car was reported stolen.

4500 block of Olde Perimeter Way — On Oct. 12, at night two people reported items missing from cars.

6900 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 12, at noon, items were stolen from a building.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 13, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Oct. 13, in the evening, items were reported missing.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 14, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

2500 block of Maclaren Circle — On Oct. 14, at night, items were reported missing from a car.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 14, at night, a forced entry to a non-residence was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 15, at noon, items were reported missing from a car.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 15, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Oct. 15, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Oct. 15, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 15, in the evening, two men were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 15, at night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4900 block of Hidden Branches Drive — On Oct. 15, at night, three people reported items missing from their cars.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Oct. 17, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4300 block of Georgetown Square — On Oct. 17, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a building.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Oct. 18, in the morning, a forced-entry burglary to a residence was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 18, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 18, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Oct. 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of burglary and marijuana possession.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 20, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 20, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

4900 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Oct. 8, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of domestic violence.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Oct. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of domestic violence.

Arrests

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 7, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

I-285 WB/ N. Peachtree Road — On Oct. 7, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of speeding.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of speeding in a construction zone.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of drug sales.

Perimeter Center West — On Oct. 8, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of having a suspended registration.

I-285 WB/Shallowford Road — On Oct. 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct.9, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 10, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 10, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested following failing to yield when entering the roadway.

1400 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Oct. 11, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On Oct. 11, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of loitering.

1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On Oct. 12, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/ I-285 WB — On Oct. 13, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of making an unsafe turn.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 15, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of fraud.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failing to use due care and using his cell phone.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of credit fraud.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 16, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of prostitution.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 17, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 17, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1000 block of Mount Vernon Estates — On Oct. 17, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of not using her headlights.

Chamblee-Dunwoody Road/ Cotillion Drive — On Oct. 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of obstructing an intersection.

I-285 WB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with an expired tag.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of selling marijuana.

4400 block of Tilly Mill Road — On Oct. 20, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

5000 block of Redcliff Court — On Oct. 21, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of family cruelty regarding a relative 65 years of age or older.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 21, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.