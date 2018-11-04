The Atlanta History Center will host a Veterans Day program Nov. 11 that marks the 100th anniversary of the armistice that led to the end of World War I.

The event begins at 11 a.m. in the center’s Veterans Park at West Paces Ferry Road and Slaton Drive in Buckhead.

The keynote address will be given by Billy Wells, a vice president at the University of North Georgia and chair of the state’s World War I Centennial Commission.

The ceremony will include a bagpipe presentation; the presentation of the colors by the Georgia Society Sons of the American Revolution; and Atlanta Opera soloist Timothy Miller performing the national anthem. The 116th Army National Guard Band Brass Quintet will play patriotic selections. The Pledge of Allegiance will be led by former local state Sen. Hunter Hill, a U.S. Army veteran.

After the event, visitors to the center can see an exhibit of World War I items and learn about the center’s local “Veterans History Project,” an oral history project that has collected 730 stories so far.

The Veterans Day event is free. The center’s museum has an admission fee, but veterans and active servicemembers and up to five family members will get free admission that day. For more information, see atlantahistorycenter.com.