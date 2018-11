The TV series “MacGyver” filmed scenes at a house on Sandy Springs’ Heards Ferry Road on Oct. 12. Neighbor Wil Johnson said the crew offered him $1,000 to park a generator in his yard, and he snapped some photos of the production.

Now in its third season, “MacGyver” is a reboot of the 1980s action series about a secret agent skilled at improvising devices that help him defeat his foes. The series has primarily filmed in metro Atlanta since its debut.