Sandy Springs has a launched its City Springs sculpture competition and is seeking entries.

Nine winning entries in the competition, “ArtSS in the Open,” will be installed outside around City Springs. The city is seeking entries from local, regional and national artists. The theme for the inaugural competition is “Inspired. By nature,” according to a press release.

The city plans to purchase one or more sculptures from each annual competition to add to its public art collection. Sculptures purchased will be placed in permanent public locations around the city, the release said.

“A desire to bring the arts closer to home inspired the formation of City Springs, and it has quickly developed into a creative commons where community theatre to nationally-known artists perform,” Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said in the release. “It is exciting to bring the additional element of visual art to the stage with this rotating exhibition, also adding to a civic art collection throughout our city.”

For more information, visit the Art Sandy Springs website.