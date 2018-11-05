Election Day arrives Nov. 6, when voters will decide many federal and state races and a bevy of ballot questions.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For information on your voting registration status, polling place and similar information, see the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page” here. For a DeKalb County sample ballot, click here. For a Fulton County sample ballot, click here.

Major state offices on the ballot include governor, attorney general and schools superintendent. Many of the area’s state Senate and House seats are on the ballot, too, in contested races. And among the questions voters will decide are various property tax caps, Sunday alcohol sales, and Brookhaven’s attempt to issue bonds to fund its parks.

The following is a roundup of the Reporter’s key coverage of local races and questions.

Federal and state offices

The Reporter asked the candidates in many local races about themselves and their policy positions.

For our Voters Guide to candidates in local U.S. Congressional races, click here.

For our Voters Guide to candidates in local state Senate races, click here.

For our Voters Guide to candidates in local state House races, click here.

Several of the federal and state candidates attended an Oct. 21 forum in Dunwoody; for the Reporter’s coverage, click here.

Ballot questions

Local voters will be asked to decide five proposed state Constitutional amendments, two statewide ballot questions, and various county and city questions.

For our Voters Guide explaining the ballot questions in plainer English, click here.

A particularly attention-getting question is the proposed “Marsy’s Law” crime victims right question, which has been the subject of TV advertising. For a commentary supporting the question, click here. For a commentary opposing the question, click here.

In Brookhaven, voters will decide a question about issuing around $40 million in bonds to fund parks improvements. The question has sparked pro and con campaigns and some controversies, including over the city changing one park’s master plan before placing it on the bond list, and over opponents anonymously funding mailers that supporters criticize as inaccurate. For a commentary supporting the question, click here. For a commentary opposing the question, click here.