The Dunwoody City Council voted Nov. 5 to approve a contractual agreement the mayor negotiated with DeKalb County that outlines requirements intended to ensure quicker ambulance response times in the city. But council members are also making clear through a separate action that they intend to move forward to create a separate EMS zone if the county fails to meet the most recent demands.

Mayor Denis Shortal, who explained he is now “neutral” on the city creating a separate EMS zone, said he and DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond worked out a memorandum of understanding that gives the city most of its requests to ensure rapid response times. He called the council’s decision to push forward on the new EMS zone despite the negotiated agreement nothing more than a “political move” that exacerbates distrust between the two governments.

“Well I think there is some kind of stigma against DeKalb County that they can never be trusted,” Shortal said in an interview after the council meeting. “I believe the current CEO can be trusted.”

Councilmember Terry Nall, who has led the effort carve out an EMS zone specifically for Dunwoody, said the issue is not about trust but rather about history.

The City Council has made several complaints to DeKalb County officials over the past several years about slow response times by their contracted ambulance provider, American Medical Response.

Initiatives implemented in the past by DeKalb against AMR to speed up response times, including significant financial penalties and requiring more staff, did not work, Nall said. Finally in May, the council declared an “EMS Emergency” requesting the Region 3 EMS Council that oversees DeKalb to step in and consider their request for a new EMS zone.

“For now, the MOU is merely words on paper,” Nall said during the meeting. “The burden is on us to make sure they [DeKalb] comply. They have failed in the past. The request for a new EMS zone must remain part of our request … otherwise there is no penalty for non-compliance.”

Shortal said he and city staff members and DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond and his staff agreed to try to resolve the city’s concerns about ambulance service over about the past two weeks. Shortal said he did not tell council members he was in talks with Thurmond until last week when it was clear an agreement was reached. As CEO, Thurmond can enter into MOUs without a vote from the Board of Commissioners, according to a spokesperson.

Shortal said he agreed to talk with Thurmond after the state ad hoc subcommittee appointed by the Region 3 EMS Council delayed making a recommendation to give DeKalb County more time to address concerns. That meeting, Shortal said, led him to believe it was unlikely the city would be granted its own EMS zone.

“We [he and Thurmond] both went to each other, said this is not going anywhere and let’s try to solve it if we can,” Shortal said. “I wanted to enhance EMS services for the citizens.”

Requirements in the MOU include: a response time of nine minutes or less on 90 percent of calls to life-threatening emergencies, and 15 minutes or less on 90 percent of calls for less serious emergencies; three posted ambulances at fire stations in the city and a roving fourth ambulance from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. during weekdays serving Perimeter Center; technology upgrades to ambulances stationed in Dunwoody including GPS and traffic signal preemption devices that stops traffic to allow emergency vehicles the right-of-way; monthly reports on response times from DeKalb to the city; and all ambulances in the city to have advanced life support and a paramedic.

“This is exactly what we asked for,” Shortal told the council. “Do you trust DeKalb? I have the inner ability to trust people. His [Thurmond’s] word is on here. He gave his word.”

The council approved the MOU unanimously. But over Shortal’s objections, the council then voted 6-1 (Shortal voted “no”) to approve sending transmittal documents to the Region 3 EMS Council.

The documents state the city’s request for a new EMS zone remains on the table until the county’s MOU demands are met for at least one year by AMR or a possible new ambulance provider to be selected next year. AMR’s contract expires Dec. 31, but the county is still working with a consultant on a request for proposal that may not be ready until March.

“I believe in trusting the county, but with verification,” Councilmember Jim Riticher said.

Councilmember Lynn Deutsch said the city has been working for years with the county trying to resolve ambulance response times to no avail. To give up on creating a new zone at this time could mean another disruptive process.

“We want to spare the citizens from having to start all over,” she said.