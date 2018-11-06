Fulton County Schools has named a temporary, interim superintendent to oversee the system following the surprise mid-year resignation announcement of current chief Jeff Rose.

Dr. Cindy Loe, who was FCS’s superintendent in 2008-2011, will serve in the interim role, the district announced Nov. 6. She will not be a candidate for the permanent superintendent, FCS said in a press release, and will work with the Board of Education in the search. Her start date has yet to be decided.

“I am honored to work with the Fulton County School Board once again to support the continued high performance of the district and to address existing challenge areas,” said Loe in the press release. “I look forward to connecting with district leaders, parents and school staff as we work together to lead our students in reaching their full potential.”

Last month, Rose announced his resignation for personal reasons, effective Dec. 20, the start of winter break. Rose started in the position in 2016 and had a contract that was to run through October 2019.