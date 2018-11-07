Brookhaven voters on Nov. 6 helped Democrats unseat Republican incumbents as part of a “blue wave” that struck North DeKalb.

Democrat Wilson appears to unseat Hanson in local House race

Democrat Matthew Wilson defeated Republican incumbent Rep. Meagan Hanson for the District 80 state House seat, which represents Brookhaven and a piece of southern Sandy Springs along Ga. 400.

Wilson, an attorney, won 52.46 percent of the vote, according to unofficial counts.

Hanson won the seat in 2016, defeating a Democratic incumbent.

Both live in Brookhaven.

State Senate District 40

Republican incumbent Sen. Fran Millar was defeated by Democrat Sally Harrell, who pulled off a major upset in the once Republican stronghold district that includes Brookhaven, Dunwoody and portions of Sandy Springs in the panhandle.

Millar had held the state Senate seat since 2011 after leaving his House seat that he first won in 1999.

6th Congressional District race

The 6th Congressional District race was too close to call the following morning after the Nov. 6 for Republican incumbent Rep. Karen Handel and her Democratic challenger Lucy McBath. Neither candidate had conceded the race.

Brunch bill

The so-called Brunch Bill allowing Sunday-morning alcohol sales appeared headed for approval by voters Nov. 6 with nearly 80 percent of Brookhaven voters, according to unofficial results.

The Brunch Bill legislation was sponsored by state Rep. Meagan Hanson (R-Brookhaven/Sandy Springs).

–Dyana Bagby, Evelyn Andrews and John Ruch