Brookhaven’s $40 million parks bond appears to have been approved by voters with nearly 60 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results from DeKalb County Registration & Elections.

With 12 of 12 precincts reporting, the “yes” votes tallied in at 11,546 for 59.44 percent, and the “no” votes came in at 40.56 percent with 7,878 votes.

The City Council voted in July to put the parks bond on the ballot. City officials said after the lost of the homestead option sales tax this year, there was no funding to make improvement to city parks without debt financing.

Money from the parks bond will fund several parks master plan projects: Ashford Park, $1.94 million; Blackburn Park, $1.3 million; Briarwood Park, $7 million; Brookhaven Park, $6 million; Lynwood Park, $11 million; Murphey Candler Park, $8.98 million; and systemwide funding for security, maintenance and invasive plant removal, among other things, $3.47 million.

Next steps after the vote begin immediately with city officials set to develop this week criteria and application forms for nominations for the Citizens Oversight Committee. Committee members are expected to have some knowledge of construction projects, according to city officials.

At the City Council’s Nov. 13 meeting, the council is slated to authorize a $40 million bond resolution. The council is expected at the meeting to issue a request for proposals for program management services. Funding perimeter fencing at Blackburn Park is also expected to be approved as well finalizing a $2 million agreement with DeKalb County for the front half of Brookhaven Park, according to a spokesperson.

A call for nominations for the Citizens Oversight Committee will also be made at the Nov. 13 meeting.

After Nov. 13, city administrators will evaluate applications and recommend members to serve on the Citizens Oversight Committee to be approved by the council.

The city plans to issue request for proposals for the Brookhaven Park/Peachtree Road entrance, following approval of the Brookhaven Park master plan that is expected to happen in December, according to the city.

Also in December, the city will go to DeKalb Superior Court to validate the bonds and in January the city expects to issue the bonds.

The parks bond will raise the city’s 2.74 millage rate by half a mill, or an average of $98.34 a year to the homeowner with a home assessed at about $466,000, according to city officials. The millage rate is used to determine local taxes and is the amount taxpayers pay per $1,000 of assessed value. The parks bond will be paid off over 30 years.

Parks bond supporters said homeowners’ overall tax bills won’t go up due to other taxation changes this year. The city millage increase would be offset by this year’s new equalized homestead option sales tax. The EHOST dedicates 100 percent of its revenue to reduce property taxes for qualified homeowners, according to DeKalb officials.

And in 2021 when a DeKalb County parks bond expires and rolls off property taxes for Brookhaven homeowners, city officials are estimating an overall savings of about $514 for homeowners with $466,000 homes.