Democrat Sally Harrell appeared to pull off a major upset by defeating state Sen. Fran Millar (R-Dunwoody) for the state Senate District 40 race, according to unofficial results.

Harrell picked up 54 percent of the vote in the once Republican stronghold district that includes Dunwoody and portions of Sandy Springs and Brookhaven. Harrell ran on a progressive campaign that included support of expanding Medicaid and opposition to “religious liberty” bills.

Millar was first elected to the state legislature in 1999 by winning the House District 79 seat that includes all of Dunwoody. He then went on to win the state Senate 40 seat in 2011.

Millar touted his ability to work across the aisle with Democrats like DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond to pass the special local option sales tax legislation. He also tried to stress his local race was not tied to national politics.

Democrat newcomer Mike Wilensky defeated Republican Ken Wright, Dunwoody’s founding mayor, in the House District 79 race with 53 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results. The seat became open after state Rep. Tom Taylor (R-Dunwoody) decided earlier this year to not seek reelection. Taylor succeeded Millar in this state House seat in 2011. HD 79 includes all of Dunwoody.

Thank you to all who worked hard throughout the district. I am honored, humbled, and grateful. I look forward to working hard for our great District. Talk to you all in the morning.#HD79 #GAPOL — Mike Wilensky for State House HD79 (@WilenskyforGA) November 7, 2018

And political newcomer and openly gay Democrat Matthew Wilson defeated state Rep. Meagan Hanson (R-Brookhaven) by a slim margin with nearly 52 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results. Hanson defeated Democrat Taylor Bennett two years ago. The district includes Brookhaven and a small portion of Sandy Springs.

Should these victories hold, the entire DeKalb delegation at the Georgia Assembly will now be made up entirely of Democrats.