Democrat Betsy Holland has ousted Republican incumbent Beth Beskin in the local House District 54 seat by a razor-thin margin, according to unofficial results.

Holland won 51.64 percent of the vote, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. A recount or other challenge is possible, and absentee ballots may yet be added to the total.

Beskin won the seat in 2014. Holland is the director of culture and engagement at Turner Broadcasting System.

Other results

Some other key local House races showed a mix of stability and change, according to unofficial results. In House District 52 (Buckhead/Sandy Springs), Republican incumbent Deborah Silcox fended off Democratic challenger Shea Roberts with 52.33 percent of the vote. And Buckhead’s House District 40 is flipping to Democratic, with Erick Allen set to replace retiring Republican incumbent Rich Golick after defeating Matt Bentley with 54.35 percent of the vote.