Democrat Josh McLaurin will succeed retiring Republican stalwart Wendell Willard in Sandy Springs’ House District 51 seat, according to unofficial results, after a bitter race where GOP leaders accused him of illegal campaign activities, and he threatened to sue for libel.

McLaurin eked out a defeat of Republican Alex Kaufman with 51.49 percent of the vote, according to the unofficial results reported by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. The narrow margin could lead to a challenge or other review.

The impact on local politics is big. Willard not only served as the local state representative for 17 years, but also among the city’s founding figures and its longtime city attorney. McLaurin is an attorney who has never held elected office and moved to the area relatively recently. Not only that, but he was the target of various legal attacks by the local Republican establishment, including a residency challenge filed by former City Councilmember Gabriel Sterling, and more recent claims of election-paperwork wrongdoing that went out on campaign mailers.

Other local results

Some other key local state House races showed a mix of change and stability, according to unofficial results. In House District 52, Republican incumbent Deborah Silcox fended off Democratic challenger Shea Roberts with 52.33 percent of the vote, while in House District 80, Democrat Matthew Wilson ousted Republican incumbent Meagan Hanson.