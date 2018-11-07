The so-called Brunch Bill allowing Sunday-morning alcohol sales appeared headed for approval by voters Nov. 6 in all four cities in Reporter Newspapers communities: Atlanta, Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

In unofficial tallies from a majority of precincts in all four cities, approval of the Brunch Bill ballot question was leading by large margins. The law would authorize the sale of alcoholic beverages in restaurants on Sundays starting at 11 a.m. rather than the current 12:30 p.m. The Brunch Bill legislation was sponsored by state Rep. Meagan Hanson (R-Brookhaven/Sandy Springs).