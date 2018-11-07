Voters appeared to approve four property tax relief measures for Buckhead and Sandy Springs in the Nov. 6 election. The measures are intended to provide some tax relief from school, county and city of Atlanta taxes after residents saw sharp increases in property assessments last year.

All measures were strongly supported by voters in the unofficial vote count when the majority of votes had been reported.

Atlanta Public Schools property tax exemption

This legislation, sponsored Sen. Jen Jordan, a Democrat who represents part of Buckhead, exempts residents from paying taxes to the school district on $50,000 of their property value, but the first $10,000 would remain taxable. The current exemption is $30,000.

Atlanta Public Schools, which supported its passage, estimates it would cost the school district up to $25 million per year. It expires in 2021.

City of Atlanta homestead exemption

This legislation, sponsored by Rep. Beth Beskin (R-Buckhead), creates a new homestead exemption that caps annual property tax increases at 2.6 percent for the city of Atlanta portion of the tax bill.

Although it only applies to residents in the city of Atlanta, the measure was voted on statewide and Atlanta was not named in the ballot text.

Fulton County senior homestead exemption

This county homestead exemption applies to seniors 65 and older and provides a $50,000 exemption from property taxes. It was cosponsored by Rep. Deborah Silcox (R-Sandy Springs).

Fulton County school tax homestead exemption

This exemption, sponsored by Sen. John Albers, a Republican who represents part of Sandy Springs, caps increases in property assessments at 3 percent annually for the Fulton County School District portion of the tax bill.