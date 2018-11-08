Veterans Day, the annual observance of all military servicemembers, arrives Sunday, Nov. 11. Events in Reporter Newspapers communities offer ways to mark the occasion all weekend.

Sandy Springs Veterans Day Celebration

The city of Sandy Springs will hold two celebratory events on Friday, Nov. 9. Its ninth annual Veterans Day Tribute is moving from its old Concourse Center location to the new City Green Park at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, starting at 11:30 a.m. The free event also includes a birthday cake to mark the 243rd anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Then at 7 p.m. on City Green, the city will host a free concert by Yankton, a group performing popular and patriotic music. For more information, see spr.gs/veteransday.

Dunwoody Veterans Day Tribute

The city’s annual event returns to the Veterans Memorial in Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, on Saturday, Nov. 10, 10-11 a.m. Click here for more information.

Atlanta History Center Veterans Day Commemoration

The History Center will host a program marking the 100th anniversary of the armistice that led to the end of World War I on Sunday, Nov. 11, starting at 11 a.m. The free event will be held at the center’s Veterans Park in Buckhead. For more details, see atlantahistorycenter.com.