The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has finished its investigation of two officer-involved shootings that occurred in Sandy Springs in May, recently handing over the latest to the Fulton County District Attorney.

Two people were shot by Sandy Springs Police officers in separate incidents on May 11 and 31.

In the May 11 shooting, officers were attempting to detain Jaquan Barnes, 22, for an investigation, but Barnes began moving his car as they approached, hitting two officers. They fired their weapons and one round struck Barnes, who was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to a GBI press release.

The May 31 shooting involved a 15-year-old burglary suspect who threatened suicide, beginning a three-hour standoff that ended with the suspect sustaining multiple gunshot wounds after attempting to flee. The suspect allegedly fired at officers. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Both cases were investigated by the GBI, as is routinely done. The May 11 case was handed over to the DA’s office Aug. 21, GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles said.

The May 31 case was handed over in mid-October, according to Miles.

Both cases remain under investigation by the DA’s office, spokesperson Chris Hopper said.