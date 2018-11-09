The Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods will elect new officers at its Jan. 10 meeting and is seeking candidates now.

Among the open seats will be chairman, as Tom Tidwell said at the BCN’s Nov. 8 meeting that he is stepping down after five years.

“We need new energy. We need new leadership. Plus, I’m just getting tired,” said Tidwell. He added that he is concerned that, without new leaders stepping forward, the BCN might shut down, and “it would be a travesty to see this just kind of wither on the vine.”

The BCN is an umbrella organization of Buckhead neighborhood associations intended to serve as a unified voice on various political and quality-of-life issues. The organization is in its 10th year.

Anyone interested in a candidacy for a BCN officer position – which also includes vice chairman, treasurer and secretary – can contact Tidwell at tidwell.tom@gmail.com. For more information about BNC, see buckheadcouncil.org.