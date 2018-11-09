The general manager of the City Springs Performing Arts Center has left the job, with no public announcement, three months after the PAC’s grand opening. The sales and marketing manager has departed as well.

Michael Enoch, who was hired as general manager at the start of 2017, was instrumental in starting the PAC at Sandy Springs’ new civic center and booking its first season of shows. Lisa Crawford, the PAC’s sales and marketing manager, started her job in February.

Enoch’s and Crawford’s work email accounts send an automatic reply stating they are no longer employed at City Springs. It is unclear who is temporarily filling Enoch’s position or what the status is for a replacement. The city and Spectra, a private company that directly employed the two managers, did not respond to questions about their departure and status. Enoch could not immediately be reached by phone.

“Hello, I’m no longer with with Spectra or the City Springs PAC,” says Enoch’s automated email reply. Crawford’s message directs inquiries to David Daly, the PAC’s director of programming.

As general manager, Enoch oversaw everything at the center from booking shows to food service for the 1,100-seat theater and related event spaces. Enoch previously said he specialized in opening theaters, counting the PAC as number 11.