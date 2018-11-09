The city of Sandy Springs saluted veterans on Nov. 9 at City Springs. For its ninth annual installment, the Veterans Day Tribute moved from the Concourse Center to the new civic center, with retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jim Bacchus as keynote speaker and the serving of a birthday cake for the Marine Corps. Due to rain, the main ceremony was moved indoors to the Byers Theatre.

Photos by Phil Mosier.

1Shares