The city of Sandy Springs saluted veterans on Nov. 9 at City Springs. For its ninth annual installment, the Veterans Day Tribute moved from the Concourse Center to the new civic center, with retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jim Bacchus as keynote speaker and the serving of a birthday cake for the Marine Corps. Due to rain, the main ceremony was moved indoors to the Byers Theatre.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
Members of Buckhead’s American Legion Post 140, including City Manager John McDonough and City Councilmember John Paulson, second and third from left, salute the flag during the national anthem.
Preparing for the ceremony on the theater stage are, from left, former WSB-TV anchor John Pruitt; keynote speaker Jim Bacchus, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel; Dr. Doug Huber, chaplain of American Legion Post 140; and Mayor Rusty Paul.
Ken DeSimone, the Sandy Springs police chief and commander of American Legion Post 140, holds up a Marines sword that was used to ceremonially cut the cake.
The special cake celebrating the 243rd anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps.