The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closure

Nov. 10-11: closed between Ga. 400 and Barfield Road, detour on Ga. 400 Exits 5 and 5 A, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closure

Nov. 12-14: Ramp to I-285 westbound closed, detour on I-285 eastbound/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Nov. 9-10: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Nov. 9-11: Southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, three left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Nov. 12-16: Northbound and southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, alternating two right lanes and two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Nov. 14-16: Southbound at I-285, one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Glenridge Drive closure

Nov. 12-14: Northbound and southbound under I-285 closed, detour on Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 ramp closure

Nov. 12-14: Westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed, detour on Roswell Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

Nov. 9-10: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Nov. 12-14: Westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Nov. 12-16: Eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Nov. 13-16: Westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On Nov. 10-11, Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes, northbound and southbound between Lenox Road and Northridge Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Nov. 13-16, I-285 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes, westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Nov. 14-16, I-285 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes, eastbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Nov. 13 and 16, the following roadways will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.