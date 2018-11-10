Just off Peeler Road and across from the DeKalb County Water Works basins is Dunwoody’s Windwood Hollow Park, a secluded 11-acre park with nature trails, a playground, tennis courts and a pavilion.

It’s easy to miss if you don’t know it’s there. A simple sign stands at the park’s main entrance at 4865 Lakeside Drive. But because the park is surrounded by single-family homes, many people walk to the park enclosed in a wooded area.

“We discovered it by accident,” said Katherine Kasravi of Sandy Springs said on a recent sunny Sunday afternoon. She watched her son, Giv, climbing on the bright green playground equipment.

“Now we come a couple times a month. It’s close to our house, it’s nice, clean and not many people know about it,” she said. “It’s also not as busy as Brook Run.”

The city’s best-known park is Brook Run, a 110-acre attraction on North Peachtree Road that’s getting more than $7 million in investments next year.

The scene is much calmer at Windwood Hollow Park, but it’s getting some city attention, too.

On a recent visit, a woman walking her dog emerged from a wooded nature trail paved with wet leaves. A few children shouted and laughed while being pushed on a swing set. And a family with helium balloons and several pizza boxes gathered at the pavilion for a birthday party.

Kim Hood was pushing her daughter, Adeline, age 18 months, in a swing. Hood said she lives in the neighborhood and walks to the park nearly every day.

“Honestly, I like it because no one is here,” she said.

A.J. Lee of Dunwoody sat on a swing as his daughter, Alexis, gathered nuts and twigs with her new friend, Giv. Lee said he likes Windwood Hollow Park because it’s “not overrun” like Brook Run Park.

“The only thing missing here are some bathrooms,” he said.

Good news. The City Council approved last month a nearly $176,000 contract to build a restroom facility at the park between the tennis courts and the playground area. Construction is slated to begin this month and be completed in early January. The facility will include sidewalks and a water fountain.

“Perfect,” Lee said.