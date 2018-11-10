The Sandy Springs City Council approved at its Nov. 6 meeting an engineering contract for the Mount Vernon Highway/Johnson Ferry Road reconstruction, moving forward the controversial project.

Jacobs Engineering, in a $930,000 contract, will do a full design for the compressed version of the project, which requires less right of way and would have less park and multiuse path space.

The council has instructed the firm to try to expand the compressed grid where possible. The firm will deliver two designs, one with the controversial cut-through road that would need the taking of a home, and one without. It is unknown by the city when the property could become available and when the connector road could be built. The design is expected in six to eight months, said Marty Martin, the director of public works.