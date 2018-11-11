The Atlanta History Center marked Veterans Day on Nov. 11 by hosting a program marking the 100th anniversary of the armistice that led to the end of World War I. The following are some image from the event, which was held in the center’s Veterans Park.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
Annie Hill, 6, watches the ceremony. Her father Hunter Hill, a U.S. Army veteran and former state senator for District 6 in Buckhead and Sandy Springs, led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Audience members gather for the event, including members of the Georgia chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, in the foreground, who dressed in period military outfits.
Preparing for the ceremony are, from left, Thomas Jackson, executive director of the Georgia World War I Centennial Commission; former state Sen. Hunter Hill; Sheffield Hale, president and CEO of the Atlanta History Center; U.S. Navy Lt. J.R. McAliley; and Dr. Billy Wells, who is a retired U.S. army colonel.