Dunwoody marked Veterans Day with its annual ceremony at Brook Run Park on Nov. 10. The following are some images from the event.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
Matthew Persky, 7, of Dunwoody Cub Scouts Troop Number 1818 greets attendees at Dunwoody’s Nov. 10 Veterans Day Tribute, handing out flags and distributing artificial “Buddy Poppy” flowers, whose proceeds benefit veterans in need through Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Mayor Denis Shortal, who is a retired brigadier general in the U.S. Marine Corps, speaks at the podium. In the rear, from left, Rev. Chris Jordan, pastor of Crossroads Church, and Wayne Radloff, a retired U.S. Navy captain, listen.