St. Martin’s Episcopal School held the Warrior 5K and Fun Run on Nov. 3 to raise money for a $5.5 million capital campaign as recovery from a July 2017 arson fire. Eighth-grader Truman Thompson won the 5K and sixth-grader Judson DiVenere won the Fun Run.

The run raised more than $7,800 toward the campaign, which has not yet reached its goal, according to the school, which is located at 3110 Ashford-Dunwoody Road. But work on the new building is already underway with a January opening in the works.

The first floor of the new building will be a “STEAM village,” focused on science, technology, engineering, art and math. The village is planned to include science and “tinker” labs and an art room.