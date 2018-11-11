St. Martin’s Episcopal School held the Warrior 5K and Fun Run on Nov. 3 to raise money for a $5.5 million capital campaign as recovery from a July 2017 arson fire. Eighth-grader Truman Thompson won the 5K and sixth-grader Judson DiVenere won the Fun Run.

Runners start the Warrior 5K race at St. Martin’s on Nov. 3. Truman Thompson, the eventual winner, is second from right. (Phil Mosier)

The run raised more than $7,800 toward the campaign, which has not yet reached its goal, according to the school, which is located at 3110 Ashford-Dunwoody Road. But work on the new building is already underway with a January opening in the works.

The revamped building under construction. (Phil Mosier)

The first floor of the new building will be a “STEAM village,” focused on science, technology, engineering, art and math. The village is planned to include science and “tinker” labs and an art room.

An illustration of the future school building and “STEAM village.” (Special)

1Shares