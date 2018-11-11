The Sandy Springs City Council approved a house purchase on Lorell Terrace for a possible Hammond Drive widening project at its Nov. 6 meeting.

The property is located at 623 Lorell Terrace and the council approved the purchase price of $400,000.

The city has previously purchased several houses, almost exclusively on Hammond Drive, to land-bank in anticipation of the project, which is in a study phase.

The property is not directly on Hammond Drive, sitting a couple hundred feet to the north into the neighborhood. City officials said some other properties it has bought directly on Hammond have lots that extend back that far.

“This alarms me for several reasons,” resident Ben Hendry said during public comment. “I hope you’ll be modest with the project. It’s not necessary to go big.”

Hendry is concerned the property purchase is a sign the city is planning to go far into the neighborhood for the project.

Marty Martin, the director of public works, said the city is in the data gathering phase and is unsure where it will lead.

“It seems to be an appropriate protective buy based on where the project may well take us,” Martin said.

City Manager John McDonough said the city is not planning on buying any properties farther north.