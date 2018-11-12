The city of Brookhaven recently opened a new maintenance yard on a Briarwood Road property it purchased as part of constructing a trailhead for the Peachtree Creek Greenway. City-owned equipment stored in Osborne Park has been relocated to the new facility.

The City Council in July approved an $113,690 contract to Pro Building System to build a permanent maintenance yard at 1739 Briarwood Road. Items stored at the maintenance yard include salt-and-sand mix, salt-spreaders for snow and ice, equipment storage containers and storm drain culverts.

The 10-acre Osborne Park is a wooded area, also including an old quarry, across Devine Circle from Lynwood Park, accessible from the dead-end of Osborne Road.

The 19-acre Briarwood property was recently purchased for slightly more than $2 million after the city lost an eminent domain case to acquire the land for a trailhead for the Greenway. The city is also placing its new public safety headquarters on this property.