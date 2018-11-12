The city’s Light Up Dunwoody event will be held on Sunday, Nov. 18, 3-5:45 p.m. at the Cheek Spruill Farm House, 5455 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

The annual community event rings in the holiday season and includes a Holiday Village, which opens at 3 p.m. The lighting of a tree and a menorah are scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

Santa will be on the lawn of the Spruill Farm House with his sleigh, and live reindeer will be available for photo opportunities. Residents should bring their own cameras.

Everyone is invited, and there is no cost to participate in the family-friendly event.