An assisted living facility on Mountain Creek Road in Sandy Springs is proposing expanding to a single-family house adjacent to it.

The facility, The Cottages on Mountain Creek, will present its plan to convert the house, located at 5790 Mountain Creek Road off of Carpenter Drive, at a Nov. 14 meeting. The meeting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at 347 Carpenter Drive.

The single-family house would be converted to an assisted living home for eight residents, according to documents filed with the city. The building footprint would remain the same, according to the document.

The facility would need a conditional use permit from the city to move forward.

For more information, including the proposed site plan, visit the city’s website.