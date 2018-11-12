The City Council on Nov. 6 approved a resolution calling for more extensive exterior renovations to the Sandy Springs Library after seeing other Fulton County libraries receive more funding than was originally allocated.

The Sandy Springs Library is currently being renovated as part of a countywide initiative. Most of the renovations are interior, but also include new exterior paint, doors and windows.

The call comes after a Roswell library was approved additional funding for more exterior renovations. Councilmember John Paulson, who authored the resolution, said he wants to make sure the county knows Sandy Springs wants to be considered for the same.