Sandy Springs has set a Nov. 29 public meeting to gather input on a proposed “cultural center” that would house local groups and could provide a location for the state’s required Holocaust memorial.

Groups interested in moving in include Visit Sandy Springs, the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce, the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust and its local Anne Frank exhibit, according to the city. The idea for the center was announced at the City Council’s Nov. 6 meeting.

At the meeting, residents will be able to meet the design team, hear an update on the project’s process and provide input on how to make the center “a vital asset within the community,” a press release said. Houser Walker was selected as the lead architect for the project.

“The intent of a Center would be to foster creativity and support for arts in the community through education, innovation and collaboration,” the release said.

The center would be located near City Springs, but a specific location has not been selected, according to the city. An initial concept and budget is expected to be presented to the City Council at its January retreat.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Studio Theatre at City Springs, located at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.