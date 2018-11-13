Arts education programming is starting up at City Springs in a partnership between the city and the City Springs Theatre Company.

The programming starting up fulfills a major goal for Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul, who pushed for the city’s new art and civic complex to offer arts education programming.

Current programs listed on the Theatre Company website include discounted matinees available to students for shows that are playing in the Performing Arts Center. “Master classes” are also being offered, including a class observation and discussion with the Israel-based Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company. Students can also register to learn the choreography behind “Elf, The Musical” and go behind the scenes on the show to learn about the set design, construction, lighting and sound design and stage management, the website said.

The programs are offered through a partnership between the city and the City Springs Theatre Company with funding support from the Sandy Springs Arts Foundation, said Natalie Barrow DeLancey, the managing director of the City Springs Theatre Company, in an email. The programs range from free to $25 a person to participate and are all held in City Springs, 1 Galambos Way.

