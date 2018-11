Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst will host his monthly town hall on Thursday, Nov. 15, 6-7 p.m. at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

This month’s town hall will include a presentation by DeKalb Sanitation, whose representatives will be on hand to discuss upcoming programs and initiatives. Following the presentation, the mayor will host a question-and-answer session for all topics Brookhaven.

The mayor will host his next town hall on Thursday, Dec. 20.