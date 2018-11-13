The city of Dunwoody has hired longtime 11Alive TV news reporter Jennifer Leslie Boettcher as its new communications director. She replaces Bob Mullen, who recently took a similar position in Johns Creek.

Leslie Boettcher spent 21 years as a reporter at WXIA 11Alive and has lived in Dunwoody for 12 years. She attends Dunwoody United Methodist Church and volunteers at her son’s schools, Dunwoody Elementary and Peachtree Charter Middle.

“I’m so excited about this next chapter,” she said in a press release. “Dunwoody is such a special place. I love living here and look forward to sharing and shaping the story of this great city.”