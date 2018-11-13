The first public meeting of the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport Master Plan is set for Thursday, Nov. 15, 6-8 p.m. at the Chamblee Community Building, 3496 Keswick Drive in Chamblee.
The master plan for PDK Airport, as it is commonly known, is slated to be completed in July 2020 and is slated to define short, intermediate and long-term development goals of the airport for the next 20 years. Aviation activity forecasts and a combination of professional evaluation and public involvement are included in creating the master plan, according to the PDK Airport Master Plan website.
To participate in a PDK Airport Master Plan survey, click here.