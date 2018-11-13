All the hype that Atlanta – and possibly Dunwoody – could be the home for Amazon’s second headquarters has fallen flat. The mega-corporation announced Nov. 13 it will be splitting the new headquarters between New York City and northern Virginia.

Dunwoody’s possible role in a metro Atlanta bid was the High Street site at Perimeter Center Park and Hammond Drive, where developer GID has proposed a 42-acre mini-city. That plan was last vetted by the public in 2016 and no development has begun.

GID officials could not immediately be reached for comment. The city of Dunwoody declined comment.

Amazon set off a circus-like competition among 20 cities selected last years as finalists for the new headquarters that is expected to create 50,000 jobs and including a $5 billion investment. Atlanta, one of the finalists, touted transit and its workforce while also offering secret tax incentives to try to lure one of the wealthiest corporations to its soil.

Boston-based GID last year submitted High Street to the state to be part of its Amazon bid, according to city of Dunwoody officials.

When Atlanta was announced in January as a top 20 finalist for the second, it was unclear if the High Street property was included, because the entire process was kept secret from the public. City officials at the time said they understood Amazon would be looking closer at sites within Atlanta.

The High Street property, which borders Sandy Springs, currently includes several office towers, including the home of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and a vacant area across the street from the State Farm regional headquarters under construction. The AJC’s occupancy is another question mark, as parent company Cox Communications has reversed a plan to relocate its newsroom to WSB-TV.

Just the first phase of the High Street development was proposed to include a 30-story residential tower, a 12-story office building, two seven-story residential buildings, two eight-story residential buildings, a 12-story residential building and several three-story townhouses. All residential buildings would have ground-floor retail.

Total residential units in phase one would include 500 apartments at more than 552,000 square feet and 75 condominiums at more than 237,000 square feet. Retail space would total 130,000 square feet and office space 250,000 square feet.

GID has not filed any new documentation with the city on the project since 2016, making some minor adjustments to the 2009 master plan.

GID representatives visited the Dunwoody Homeowners Association in 2016 and said they hoped to break ground on the massive “vertical-urban” project in 2017 and possibly be finished by 2020, but work has not started.