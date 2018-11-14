The DeKalb Board of Education approved a construction management contract for the new Cross Keys High School at its Nov. 6 meeting.

The $90,000 contract was awarded to Evergreen Construction. A full budget for the construction will be presented to the board in the summer of 2019, according to the agenda document.

The new high school is planned to be built at the former Briarcliff High School site on North Druid Hills Road despite opposition from some groups and residents who say the new location would be inaccessible for many on Buford Highway due to the traffic.

The contract was on the board’s consent agenda and not discussed at the meeting.