From Brookhaven Police reports dated Oct. 21 through Nov. 2. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 21, in the early morning, a bicycle was stolen.

800 block of Town Boulevard — On Oct. 21, in the morning, a stolen vehicle was recovered.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct.21, at night, a theft was reported.

2600 block of Osborne Road — On Oct. 22, in the afternoon, items were reported missing from a car.

2200 block of Brixworth Place — On Oct. 22, in the evening, an entering auto incident took place.

3500 block of Mill Creek — On Oct. 23, in the morning, a theft was reported.

1100 block of Town Boulevard — On Oct. 23, in the morning, items were reported missing from a car.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Oct. 24, in the morning, a no-forced-entry burglary to a residence was reported.

700 block of Town Boulevard — On Oct. 24, in the evening, items were taken from a car.

2500 block of Skyland Drive — On Oct. 24, at night, a robbery via snatching was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 24, at night, a car was stolen.

1100 block of Town Boulevard — On Oct. 24, at night, items were reported missing from a car.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 25, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Memorial Drive — On Oct. 25, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of theft by taking.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 25, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of theft by conversion.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Road — On Oct. 25, at night, a car was stolen.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 26, in the afternoon, a business reported a strong-arm robbery occurred.

200 block of Town Boulevard — On Oct. 26, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 26, at night, items were stolen from a car.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 26, at night, a theft was reported.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 27, in the early morning, a forced entry burglary at a residence was reported.

4400 block of Memorial Drive — On Oct. 27, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Oct. 27, in the evening, an entering auto incident was reported.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 28, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4500 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 28, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 29, at midnight, a theft was reported.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 29, in the early morning, a strong-arm street robbery was reported.

2000 block of Drew Valley Road — On Oct. 29, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 29, in the morning, a forced-entry burglary at a home was reported.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 29, at noon, items were reported missing from a car.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 29, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1400 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Oct. 29, in the evening, a theft was reported.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 30, in the morning, items were stolen from a car.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 30, a man was arrested and accused of robbery.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 30, at night, a no-forced entry burglary at a residence was reported.

1100 block of Standard Drive — On Oct. 31, at night, a theft was reported.

Assault

1300 block of Cliff Valley Way — On Oct. 21, in the early morning, two people were arrested and accused of battery.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 21, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct.21, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated battery.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Oct. 22, in the afternoon, a battery incident was reported.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 22, in the evening, a verbal dispute was reported.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 22, in the evening, a verbal dispute was reported.

1700 block of Briarwood Road — On Oct. 23, in the early morning, a simple assault was reported.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 23, an aggravated assault was reported.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 23, in the morning, a simple battery incident was reported and the man was later arrested.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 23, in the morning, an aggravated assault involving a gun was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 23, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 23, at night, a simple battery incident was reported.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Road — On Oct. 24, at night, a verbal dispute was reported.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Oct. 25, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 25, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 26, at night, a simple battery was reported.

4400 block of Memorial Drive — On Oct. 26, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of simple battery.

1300 block of Brookhaven Circle — On Oct. 28, in the early morning, a battery incident was reported.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 28, in the early morning, there was an aggravated assault involving cutting.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 28, in the early morning, there was an aggravated assault involving a gun.

500 block of Oglethorpe Drive — On Oct. 28, at night, there was a battery incident.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 1, in the evening, there was an aggravated assault involving cutting.

1400 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Nov. 1, in the evening, a simple assault was reported.

Arrests

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 21, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1900 block of Bramblewood Drive — On Oct. 21, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 22, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4100 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 22, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Perimeter Center East — On Oct. 22, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of reckless driving.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 22, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of failing to signal.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 22, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3200 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 23, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of passing a school bus.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 23, a man was arrested and accused of going too fast for the conditions.

1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Oct. 24, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

100 block of Roswell Street — On Oct. 24, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of forgery in the first degree.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 24, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On Oct. 25, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property. Another was arrested and accused of possessing a pistol and being the under the age of 18.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 25, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 26, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested after hitting another unattended vehicle and leaving.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 26, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 27, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Oct. 27, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of giving false information.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 27, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 27, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3100 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 28, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 28, in the early morning, two men were arrested and accused of loitering for the purpose of engaging in drug related activity.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 29, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 29, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of making terroristic threats.

100 block of Executive Park Drive — On Oct. 29, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of forgery in the third degree.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 30, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of criminal trespassing.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 31, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 1, at midnight, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 1, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 1, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 2, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 2, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of forgery in the third degree.

Other incidents

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 23, in the afternoon, police received complaints about terroristic threats.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 23, in the evening, officers seized drugs.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 24, in the evening, officers responded to a call about harassing communications.

3200 block of Buford Highway —- On Oct. 24, in the evening, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 25, in the afternoon, a person was hit by a vehicle.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Oct. 25, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

1200 block of Executive Park Drive — On Oct. 28, in the morning, fraudulent financial transactions were reported.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 28, at night, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

4300 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 29, at midnight, officers responded to fraudulent activity.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 29, in the afternoon, a hit and run incident occurred.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 29, in the evening, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

1100 block of Brookhaven Court— On Oct. 29, in the morning, officers responded to fraudulent activity.