The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Oct. 18 through Nov. 1, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Homicide
100 block of Peachtree Valley Road — Nov. 1
Aggravated Assault
2400 block of Camellia Lane — Oct. 20
2200 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Oct. 25
1000 block of Garden View Drive — Oct. 25
1300 block of Northside Drive — Oct. 30
Burglary-Residence
700 block of Park Avenue — Oct. 19
400 block of Armour Drive — Oct. 20
200 block of Pharr Road — Oct. 23
600 block of East Paces Ferry Road — Oct. 24
2600 block of Lenox Road — Oct. 24
700 block of Lindbergh Drive — Oct. 26
700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Oct. 28
500 block of Main Street — Oct. 30
2100 block of Lenox Road — Oct. 31
Burglary-Non-Residence
2100 block of Monroe Drive — Oct. 22
1500 block of Piedmont Avenue — Oct. 23
1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — Oct. 24
1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — Oct. 25
700 block of Morosgo Drive — Oct. 26
900 block of Chattahoochee Avenue — Oct. 26
1900 block of Peachtree Road — Oct. 27
2100 block of Monroe Drive — Oct. 27
2100 block of Marietta Boulevard — Oct. 27
2100 block of Monroe Drive — Oct. 29
700 block of Cosmopolitan Drive — Oct. 29
700 block of Cosmopolitan Drive — Oct. 29
2100 block of Monroe Drive — Oct. 29
2100 block of Monroe Drive — Oct. 29
Robbery
2900 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 18
1800 block of Howell Mill Road — Oct. 20
100 block of Peachtree Valley Road — Oct. 21
2900 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 23
700 block of Morosgo Drive — Oct. 23
2600 block of Buford Highway — Oct. 26
2100 block of Lenox Road — Oct. 27
200 block of Deering Road — Oct. 27
2500 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 29
1800 block of Peachtree Street — Nov. 1
Larceny
Between Oct. 18 and Oct. 31 there were 107 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 67 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.