The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Oct. 18 through Nov. 1, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Homicide

100 block of Peachtree Valley Road — Nov. 1

Aggravated Assault

2400 block of Camellia Lane — Oct. 20

2200 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Oct. 25

1000 block of Garden View Drive — Oct. 25

1300 block of Northside Drive — Oct. 30

Burglary-Residence

700 block of Park Avenue — Oct. 19

400 block of Armour Drive — Oct. 20

200 block of Pharr Road — Oct. 23

600 block of East Paces Ferry Road — Oct. 24

2600 block of Lenox Road — Oct. 24

700 block of Lindbergh Drive — Oct. 26

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Oct. 28

500 block of Main Street — Oct. 30

2100 block of Lenox Road — Oct. 31

Burglary-Non-Residence

2100 block of Monroe Drive — Oct. 22

1500 block of Piedmont Avenue — Oct. 23

1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — Oct. 24

1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — Oct. 25

700 block of Morosgo Drive — Oct. 26

900 block of Chattahoochee Avenue — Oct. 26

1900 block of Peachtree Road — Oct. 27

2100 block of Monroe Drive — Oct. 27

2100 block of Marietta Boulevard — Oct. 27

2100 block of Monroe Drive — Oct. 29

700 block of Cosmopolitan Drive — Oct. 29

700 block of Cosmopolitan Drive — Oct. 29

2100 block of Monroe Drive — Oct. 29

2100 block of Monroe Drive — Oct. 29

Robbery

2900 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 18

1800 block of Howell Mill Road — Oct. 20

100 block of Peachtree Valley Road — Oct. 21

2900 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 23

700 block of Morosgo Drive — Oct. 23

2600 block of Buford Highway — Oct. 26

2100 block of Lenox Road — Oct. 27

200 block of Deering Road — Oct. 27

2500 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 29

1800 block of Peachtree Street — Nov. 1

Larceny

Between Oct. 18 and Oct. 31 there were 107 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 67 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.