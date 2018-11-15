From Dunwoody Police reports dated Oct. 21 through Nov. 3. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4900 block of Village Terrace Drive — On Oct. 22, in the morning, a larceny at a building was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Oct. 22, in the morning, a forced-entry burglary at a residence was reported.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Oct. 22, in the afternoon, a larceny was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 22, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Oct. 22, in the evening, two people reported items missing from cars.

4600 block of North Peachtree Road — On Oct. 23, in the afternoon, a larceny was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 23, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 23, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

6700 block of Peachtree-Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 24, in the morning, a larceny incident was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 24, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4900 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Oct. 24, in the afternoon, a motor vehicle theft was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 24, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Village Springs Run — On Oct. 24, in the evening, a forced entry burglary at a residence was reported.

2600 block of Fleur de Lis Place — On Oct. 25, in the morning, items were reported missing from a car.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Oct. 25, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

2400 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Oct. 25, in the afternoon, a bicycle was reported stolen.

1200 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Oct. 25, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

1900 block of Wellesley Trace — On Oct. 25, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

5300 block of Happy Hollow Road — On Oct. 25, in the evening, a car was reported stolen.

3500 block of Briarleigh Chase — On Oct. 25, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

5200 block of Brookelake Drive — On Oct. 25, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

5100 block of Lakesprings Court — On Oct. 25, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 25, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

2100 block of Foxboro Lane — On Oct. 25, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

2300 block of Riverglenn Court — On Oct. 25, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

2700 block of Fleur de Lis Way — On Oct. 25, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

2400 block of Riverglenn Circle — On Oct. 25, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

2500 block of Riverglenn Circle — On Oct. 25, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

5300 block of Happy Hollow Road — On Oct. 25, at night, items were reported missing from a car.

2400 block of Kingsland Drive — On Oct. 26, in the early morning, items were reported missing from a car.

2800 block of Fleur de Lis Way — On Oct. 26, in the early morning, a stolen car was recovered.

2200 block of Peachtree Way — On Oct. 26, in the early morning, a stolen car was recovered.

5200 block of Fleur de Lis Court — On Oct. 26, in the morning, items were reported missing from a car.

4700 block of Summerset Lane — On Oct. 26, a forced entry burglary at a residence was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 26, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 26, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

4500 block of Olde Perimeter Way — On Oct. 26, at night, items were reported missing from a car.

100 block of Drexel Point — On Oct. 26, a no-forced entry burglary at a residence was reported.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 26, at night, items were reported missing from a car.

1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Oct. 26, at night, items were reported missing from a car. Another incident from the same location was reported the next morning.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 27, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4500 block of Olde Perimeter Way — On Oct. 27, in the afternoon, two people reported items missing from their cars.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 28, at night, two people were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Oct. 29, in the morning, a car was reported stolen.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 29, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Oct. 29, at night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 30, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 30, in the afternoon, a man and woman were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 30, in the evening, a shoplifting incident took place.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 30, at night, a larceny incident was reported.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Oct. 30, at night, parts from a vehicle were stolen.

6900 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 30, at night, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

5400 block of Redbark Place — On Oct. 30, at night, items were reported missing from a car.

5400 block of Redstone Terrace — On Oct. 30, at night, items were removed from a car.

5400 block of Redbark Place — On Oct. 30, at night, items were reported missing from a car.

5400 block of Redbark Way — On Oct. 30, at night, two people reported items missing from their cars.

5800 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 31, at midnight, at night, items were reported missing from a car.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Oct. 31, in the early morning, a strong arm robbery was reported

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 31, a forced-entry burglary at a non-residence was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 31, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of strong arm robbery.

5000 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Oct. 31, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Oct. 31, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Nov. 1, in the early morning, items were reported missing from a car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 3, in the afternoon, two women were arrested and accused of shoplifting.