The floors of several rooms at a Brookhaven apartment building collapsed into a crawlspace Nov. 14, forcing 23 families to evacuate their homes. No injuries were reported.

A support beam of one of the buildings at the Reserve at Brookhaven apartments on Briarwood Road gave away Wednesday morning, resulting in the floors of several rooms to collapse into the building’s crawlspace, according to city officials.

The 23 families, totaling 80 people, were forced to leave due to safety concerns. City officials are now inspecting the entire apartment complex, which includes four buildings.

Power and gas were turned off by utility companies to the building and DeKalb Fire Rescue put up tape around entire building. The city has posted “Do Not Enter” signs around the building.

The city cannot allow anyone to inhabit the building until a structural engineer certifies that it is safe, a spokesperson said.

The apartment buildings were built in 1971, according to DeKalb property tax records.