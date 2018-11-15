Five separate sites in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs were part of metro Atlanta’s initial pitch for Amazon’s second headquarters, according to state documents.

Two of the local sites – Brookhaven’s Northeast Plaza and Dunwoody’s High Street – were previously known, leaked during the secretive bidding process. The other sites remained secret. All were included on a list sent to Amazon for review, but all were rejected as not meeting the company’s bidding requirements, according to the state Department of Economic Development. The state eventually submitted a formal bid that included other sites in Atlanta and Cobb and Gwinnett counties.

The local site list included:

211 Perimeter Center Parkway, Dunwoody. Also known as High Street, a long-stalled major redevelopment proposal that, city officials previously said, was submitted for the Amazon bid by Boston-based owner GID.

3307 Buford Highway, Brookhaven. The Northeast Plaza shopping center. As the Reporter first revealed, the city of Brookhaven proposed this site, adding to Buford Highway’s gentrification controversies, but the shopping center’s owner said it did not want to be part of the bid.

Abernathy Road at Barfield Road, Sandy Springs. The exact site is unclear, though a large unbuilt parcel sits along Ga. 400 there, near the headquarters of Mercedes-Benz USA and UPS.

A “Buckhead location” somewhere in ZIP code 30326, the area of Buckhead Heights and Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza malls.

A Buckhead site on Ga. 400 “at the Buckhead Loop adjacent to Buckhead Peachtree MARTA Station [sic].”

On Nov. 13, Amazon announced it will split the new headquarters between New York City and Arlington, Va. That opened up Georgia’s previously secret bidding documents, including the site list, to public review.

The bidding process began with property owners or local governments submitting possible sites for the Amazon mini-city to state officials. The list was compiled as a spreadsheet giving general information about each site’s location; general size; proximity to transit, highways and Atlanta’s airport; readiness for development; and fiber, cell and utility infrastructure. In many cases, the site was submitted without a specific street address.

The self-submitted list released by the state included 62 sites. One site that made the cut for inclusion in the formal bid would have had significant impact on Reporter Newspapers communities: Doraville’s massive mixed-use Assembly site, which sits close to Brookhaven and Dunwoody along I-285.

Atlanta sites in the official bidding included locations in Midtown, the Atlantic Station area, the Gulch, Old Fourth Ward and the Quarry Yards project near the Bankhead MARTA Station. Other locations included a site near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; Dobbins Air Reserve Base and Lockheed Martin complex in Cobb County; and the Infinite Energy Center in Gwinnett County.