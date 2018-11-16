Atlanta City Councilmember Ivory Lee Young Jr., who long represented the city’s westside neighborhoods, died Nov. 16 while undergoing cancer treatment.

Young had been on leave from his District 3 council seat since September for treatment. He had served the district since 2002.

In a written statement, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms offered condolences to Young’s family.

“His love of God, family and community was evident in his word and deeds,” Bottoms said. “I was privileged to call Ivory a colleague and friend and am eternally grateful for his love and devotion to our city.”

“Councilman Young fought as hard for his constituents as he did for his own life, during a long battle against cancer,” said council President Felicia Moore in a written statement. “May he be remembered for the measurable accomplishments he made on behalf of citizens in Southwest Atlanta and most of all, for his indomitable human spirit.”