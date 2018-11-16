Patrons at Dunwoody restaurants can order their mimosas and bloody marys beginning at 11 a.m. this Sunday, Nov. 18, after voters overwhelmingly approved the Nov. 7 “brunch bill.”

Nearly 79 percent of Dunwoody voters cast ballots in favor of allowing the sale of alcohol at restaurants to begin at 11 a.m. rather than 12:30 p.m.

The City Council approved to amend its alcohol ordinance in July to allow for the earlier time to go into effect immediately should the referendum be approved and after the voted were certified by the DeKalb County Elections Board. The votes were certified Nov. 14.