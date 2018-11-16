The new Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, or “The ATL,” has a full board ready to start work next month following the election of 10 members.

The ATL is a new authority coordinating service and expansion of 10 transit systems in 13 metro Atlanta counties. It will have a regional governance board with 16 members, of whom 10 are privately elected by a group of other officials. The newly named board members were announced by The ATL on Nov. 16.

The elected members represent “districts” that cross county boundaries, and often city limits as well. Reporter Newspapers communities are covered by District 1, 2, 3 and 5. The newly elected local district members include:

District 1 (Sandy Springs): Andy Macke, vice president of external affairs at Comcast Cable.

District 2 (Sandy Springs): Marsha Anderson Bomar, executive director of the Gateway85 Community Improvement District in Gwinnett County.

District 3 (Buckhead, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs): Steve Dickerson, a vanpooling pioneer and former Georgia Tech professor. He is also suing Uber and Lyft for alleged patent infringement and hopes to create a universal transportation app as a new public utility.

District 5 (Buckhead, Brookhaven): Tom Weyandt, a former transportation policy and planning official in various roles at the city of Atlanta and the Atlanta Regional Commission.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was elected to represent District 8 (representing parts of Cobb, Douglas and Fulton counties) and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond will represent District 7 (parts of DeKalb, Gwinnett and Rockdale counties).

Other district members include: District 4, Todd Ver Steeg, Vice President and part owner of Vermeer Southeast Sales & Service; District 6, Chuck Warbington, Lawrenceville’s city manager; District 9, Howard Mosby, a vice president at Grady Health System; and District 10, Felicia Franklin Warner, a Clayton County commissioner.

The ATL board’s other six members were appointed by state officials They include: Board Chair Charlie Sutlive, Earl Ehrhart; Russell McMurry, the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Transportation, serving in an ex-officio, non-voting role; Charlotte J. Nash, who is the Gwinnett County Commission chair; Teddy Russell; and Mark Toro.