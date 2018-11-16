The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closure

Nov. 17, 7 a.m., through Nov. 18, 7 p.m., closed between Ga. 400 and Barfield Road.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Nov. 16-17: Northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Nov. 17-18: Southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Nov. 20-21: Southbound at I-285, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Glenridge Drive closure

Nov. 17, midnight, through Nov. 18, 5 p.m., closed northbound and southbound under I-285.

I-285 ramp closure

Nov. 16-17: Westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

Nov. 16, 8 p.m., through Nov. 19, 6 a.m., westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, one right lane.

Nov. 16, 8 p.m., through Nov. 19, 6 a.m., westbound between Roswell Road and Long Island Drive, one right lane.

Nov. 16-17: Westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Nov. 16-21: Eastbound and westbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Roswell Road lane closures

Nov. 20-21: Northbound between I-285 and Carpenter Drive, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On Nov. 17-21, I-285 westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Nov. 19-20, the Abernathy Road ramp to Ga. 400 southbound will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Nov. 19-21, Lake Forrest Drive between Allen Road and Northwood Drive will have flagging, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Nov. 20, 1:30-2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.