Runoff elections in two state races will be held Tuesday, Dec. 4. For Georgia secretary of state, voters will choose between Democrat John Barrow and Republican Brad Raffensperger. For District 3 of the Public Service Commission, which regulates public utilities, voters will choose between Republican Chuck Eaton and Democrat Lindy Miller.

Early voting will be held in three locations in Reporter Newspapers communities.

For those in DeKalb County (Brookhaven and Dunwoody), early voting will run Nov. 26-30, 7 a.m. to 7 pm., with a local poll at the Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. For more information, see the DeKalb elections website here.

For those in Fulton County (Buckhead and Sandy Springs), early voting will run Nov. 26-30, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the following local sites:

Buckhead Library, 269 Buckhead Avenue, Buckhead.

North Fulton Service Center, Room 232, 7741 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs.

For more information, see the Fulton elections website here.